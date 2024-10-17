Taiwan's status as part of China remains unchanged, will never change: mainland spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reaffirmed that Taiwan's status as part of China has never changed and will never change.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks during a press conference in response to a speech made by Taiwan's leader, Lai Ching-te, on Oct. 10, in which Lai claimed that "the People's Republic of China (PRC) has no right to represent Taiwan."

A host of documents with international legal effect, including the 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1945 Potsdam Proclamation, confirm China's sovereignty over Taiwan, Chen said.

He emphasized that the government of the PRC was established on Oct. 1, 1949, replacing the government of the Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

At its 26th session in 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which restored the representation and seat of the whole of China, including Taiwan, to the government of the PRC, based on the recognition that Taiwan is part of China, Chen noted.

Lai's framing of "China" and "Taiwan" as oppositional reflects a clear separatist assertion of "Taiwan independence," Chen said, adding that this undermines China's sovereignty and challenges the international community's commitment to the one-China principle.

"Any action or statement that challenges the one-China principle and seeks to divide the country is doomed to fail," the spokesperson said.

Any attempt to undermine the national identity of Taiwan compatriots and exacerbate cross-Strait tensions will not gain public support, he added.

