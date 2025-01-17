DPP's attempts to seek "independence" through foreign support will fail: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:53, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The attempts by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan to seek "independence" and split the country by relying on foreign support will come to nothing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Thursday.

The spokesperson made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Taiwan's "foreign minister" attending the inauguration ceremony of the President of Palau from Jan. 15 to 18 as a "special envoy" for Lai Ching-te.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, said Guo, adding that Taiwan is a province of China with no "president" and no "foreign ministry."

"We have noticed that while DPP authorities have been busy 'consolidating the diplomatic relations,' friendly people from Tuvalu, Palau, Marshall Islands and other countries have repeatedly expressed their willingness to establish or restore normal diplomatic relations with China," Guo said.

He noted that the one-China principle is a basic norm for international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community.

"It is only a matter of time before China establishes or resumes diplomatic relations with these countries," Guo said, reiterating that friendship is in no particular order, and China is willing to open a new chapter in the development of relations with these countries on the basis of the one-China principle.

