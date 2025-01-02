Mainland official calls for concerted efforts to advance national reunification

Xinhua) 13:03, January 02, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland official on Thursday called on people across the Taiwan Strait to make concerted efforts and forge ahead with determination to achieve national reunification and rejuvenation.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in a New Year message to Taiwan compatriots.

He extended New Year wishes and sincere greetings to people in Taiwan, as conveyed in the message published in the first issue of the "Relations Across Taiwan Strait" magazine in 2025.

In 2025, the mainland will thoroughly implement the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, stick to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and take resolute actions against "Taiwan independence," said Song.

Efforts will be made to continue expanding exchanges and cooperation, promote integrated development across the Strait, and enhance understanding and identification, with the aim of jointly promoting the development of cross-Strait relations and advancing national reunification, he added.

In 2024, the mainland expanded exchanges with the island and successfully brought the people across the Strait closer. Compatriots across the Strait demonstrated through actions that they are naturally close to each other historically, culturally and by blood, forming a family that goes through thick and thin together, said Song.

The mainland also enhanced the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, improved policies and measures to benefit them and Taiwan enterprises, and promoted integrated development across the Strait, he said.

Effective efforts were made last year to deter separatists and external forces attempting to interfere, thereby maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait while safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Song said.

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the liberation of Taiwan from Japanese colonial rule and its return to the motherland.

Highlighting the importance of the overall interests of the Chinese nation, Song called on compatriots across the Strait to take on historical responsibilities and join hands to work for national rejuvenation and the complete reunification of the country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)