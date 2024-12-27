China condemns U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, vows to smash "Taiwan independence" moves

Xinhua) 10:25, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday condemned U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and vowed to smash any "Taiwan independence" separatist plots and foreign interference.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on reports of the arrival of a new type of battle tanks purchased by Taiwan from the United States.

"We urge the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, earnestly honor its commitment not to support 'Taiwan independence,' immediately stop arming Taiwan, and cease its dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Zhang said.

Seeking independence by soliciting U.S. support is doomed to failure, and resorting to force to resist reunification leads nowhere, he added.

"Several pieces of U.S. weaponry won't be the 'magic straw' that can save a drowning man; they are nothing but easy targets on the battlefield," Zhang said.

"The People's Liberation Army will comprehensively improve its combat readiness, enhance its capability to fight and win, and firmly smash any 'Taiwan independence' separatist plots and foreign interference," he added.

