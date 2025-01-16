DPP's fake democracy only serves for "Taiwan independence": mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:00, January 16, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "democracy" repeatedly claimed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities is a fake democracy that only serves their purpose of seeking "Taiwan independence," a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a speech by Lai Ching-te, leader of the Taiwan region, on New Year's Day. The term "democracy" was mentioned multiple times throughout the speech.

Chen stressed that while rehashing the fake narrative of "democracy versus authoritarianism," Lai repeatedly cloaks actions that undermine democracy under the guise of so-called "freedom" and "democracy."

He pointed out that contrary to the "democracy" they claim, the DPP authorities have openly persecuted parties, organizations and individuals advocating cross-Strait exchange and reunification. They have unjustly deprived Taiwan residents of their legitimate rights to participate in cross-Strait cooperation, disregarding public opinion and their interests.

The DPP authorities have also been squandering taxpayers' money and recklessly selling Taiwan away for their own interests. At the same time, they are manipulating the media, nurturing internet trolls, stifling dissent and suppressing opposing voices, the spokesperson said.

Chen reiterated that the collusion between "Taiwan independence" separatists and external forces is the root cause of heightened tensions in cross-Strait relations and the disruption of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

"We will not retreat an inch," he said, stressing that "Taiwan independence" is a dead end and reunification is the only way forward.

