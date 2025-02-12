Mainland condemns U.S.-Japan joint declaration for containing irresponsible Taiwan remarks

Xinhua) 15:50, February 12, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned the recent U.S.-Japan joint declaration for its irresponsible remarks on Taiwan, calling it a blatant interference in China's internal affairs.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments in response to a media query concerning the joint declaration reached between leaders of the United States and Japan after their recent meeting.

Zhu urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and three China-U.S. joint communiques and stop sending any wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist elements.

Noting that Japan is a country with historical responsibility regarding the Taiwan question, Zhu said Japan should learn from history, exercise caution in its words and actions, adhere to the four China-Japan political documents, and handle Taiwan-related issues prudently.

She also warned the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan that any attempt to rely on external forces to divide the country is doomed to fail.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)