China urges U.S. to correct mistakes in Taiwan wording on State Department website: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:05, February 18, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "update" to the Taiwan fact sheet displayed on the U.S. State Department website is another example of the U.S. side using the Taiwan question to contain China, and China urges the United States to immediately correct its mistakes, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Monday.

It was reported that the U.S. State Department had made an "update" to the Taiwan fact sheet displayed on its website, which has removed its previous wording saying it did not support Taiwan's independence.

Guo reiterated that there is only one China and Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legal government representing the whole of China, adding that it is a prevailing international consensus and basic norm governing international relations, and also a solemn commitment the U.S. has made in the three China-U.S. joint communiqués.

Guo stressed that the revision made by the U.S. Department of State on its Taiwan fact sheet gravely backpedaled on its position on Taiwan-related issues, and has sent a severely wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

"We urge the U.S. to immediately correct its wrongdoings, abide by the one-China principle and three China-U.S. joint communiqués," Guo said, urging the U.S. side to stop upgrading substantive relations with Taiwan, refrain from assisting Taiwan in expanding its international space, and stop emboldening and supporting "Taiwan independence," and avoid further severe damage to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

