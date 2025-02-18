China firmly opposes relevant countries' attempts to interfere in China's internal affairs: spokesperson

February 18, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes relevant countries' attempts to put together small circles to interfere in China's internal affairs, attack and smear China, and stoke confrontation and antagonism, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a joint statement made by the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan in Munich, Germany, which contains negative comments regarding China's Taiwan and the South China Sea issue.

"We've lodged serious representations with relevant countries," Guo said.

Noting Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, Guo said the Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no external interference.

The key to upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait lies in abiding by the one-China principle, and firmly opposing "Taiwan independence" separatism, said Guo, adding the Taiwan region's participation in the activities of international organizations must and can only be handled in line with the one-China principle.

The spokesperson stressed that the Asia-Pacific is a stellar example of peace and development, not a chessboard for geopolitical contests. "We call on relevant parties to earnestly respect regional countries' effort for peace and stability, abandon the Cold War mentality, stop creating bloc confrontation and stop fueling tensions in the region," he said.

"China will firmly safeguard territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and meanwhile, stays committed to properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation with countries concerned," Guo said.

