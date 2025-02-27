Taiwan's DPP slammed for seeking foreign support for separatist scheme at expense of competitive industry

Xinhua) 09:20, February 27, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities on Wednesday for banking on external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" at the expense of the island's competitive industry and development prospects.

Zhu Fenglian, a State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, denounced the DPP's plan to build a so-called "non-red supply chain" with the United States.

Zhu said the DPP's act of decoupling from the mainland defies the law of market economy. As the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have their respective advantages in capital, market, technologies, and talent, cross-Strait industrial cooperation is conducive to business development and people's well-being on both sides.

However, under the disguise of maintaining Taiwan's technological edge, the DPP plan is out of the real purpose of flattering the United States, victimizing Taiwan's competitive industry and its development prospects, Zhu said.

Zhu added that concerns are rapidly increasing on the island about the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company being turned into an American company.

"The DPP authorities take Taiwan's semiconductor sector and dominant enterprise as the stepping stone of soliciting external support for their separatist scheme and repeatedly betray the well-being of Taiwan people and businesses. Such sinister acts would only receive more and more dissent," Zhu commented.

