DPP touted so-called international support for Taiwan only illusion: mainland spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday denounced the so-called international support for Taiwan, which the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) never feels too tired to tout, as merely an illusion that is paid for and self-forged.

Zhu Fenglian made the remarks in response to the disclosure that the United States Agency for International Development had backed and indulged many non-governmental groups in Taiwan, either directly or indirectly, to collude with the DPP in fabricating "Taiwan independence" fallacies and inciting conflicts across the Taiwan Strait.

It also laid bare the inherent nature of some U.S. foundations and think tanks in inciting "color revolution" around the world and stirring up trouble regarding the Taiwan question, the spokesperson said.

Concerning a media report stating that the DPP is considering another arms purchase from the United States worth between 7 billion and 10 billion U.S. dollars, Zhu said it is commonplace for the DPP authorities to spend sums on flattering the United States, such as donating money to certain U.S. think tanks in return for favorable research reports and inviting anti-China politicians to visit the island.

Zhu also responded to the DPP's increasing defense budget, saying that playing up to external forces and "selling Taiwan" would only push Taiwan into the throes of disaster.

"Taiwan is China's Taiwan. The more than 1.4 billion Chinese people and the Chinese People's Liberation Army would never allow anyone or any forces to split Taiwan from China," said the spokesperson.

