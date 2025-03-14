China's top legislator stresses firm action against "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, external interference

Xinhua) 14:50, March 14, 2025

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Friday stressed resolutely combating "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and curbing interference from external forces.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks at a symposium in Beijing marking the 20th anniversary of the enforcement of the Anti-Secession Law.

Zhao, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized the importance of unswervingly advancing the cause of national reunification.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)