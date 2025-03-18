Mainland warns stern punishment for Taiwan's cyberattackers

Xinhua) 08:44, March 18, 2025

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Monday said that Taiwan's Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command (ICEFCOM) has overestimated itself while carrying out cyberattacks against the mainland, warning that such provocations will face a stern punishment.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry after the Ministry of State Security disclosed information about four members of ICEFCOM responsible for cyberattacks against the mainland in an article earlier on Monday.

Chen said that following instigation from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, ICEFCOM serves as an accomplice to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and spares no effort in launching cyberattacks against or infiltrating the mainland.

Chen expressed the hope that Taiwan compatriots can clearly recognize the malicious intent of and grave harm caused by the DPP authorities' stubborn adherence to their separatist "Taiwan independence" stance, their relentless provocations that aim to seek "independence," and their acts to escalate cross-Strait confrontation.

He added that it is imperative for Taiwan compatriots to resolutely oppose any form of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and to genuinely safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as their own security and well-being.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)