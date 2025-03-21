Hong Kong, Macao, overseas compatriots commemorate 20th anniversary of Anti-Secession Law

Xinhua) 10:49, March 21, 2025

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Through a variety of events, compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and overseas recently commemorated the 20th anniversary of the enforcement of China's Anti-Secession Law.

They commended the significance of the law in deterring separatist activities aimed at "Taiwan independence," stemming external interference, safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Two decades ago, China's top legislature voted to adopt the Anti-Secession Law. To mark the law's enforcement since then, a symposium was held earlier this month in Beijing, stressing firm action against "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and foreign interference.

Echoing the message sent during the Beijing symposium, Yiu Chi-shing, president of the Hong Kong Association for Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, said in a seminar on March 15 that no individual or force can stop the invincible trend of China's reunification.

Attendees of the seminar, held by the association to mark the 20th anniversary of the Anti-Secession Law, unanimously stressed the need to understand the significant role of the law, to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and to advance the reunification of the motherland.

On March 16, the Macao-based organization for promoting China's peaceful reunification also held a seminar to mark the anniversary.

Over the past 20 years, the legal framework for punishing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities has been further refined, while systems and policies in furtherance of Taiwan compatriots' well-being have been improved, according to the seminar.

Focusing on the same theme, the Alliance for China's Peaceful Reunification, USA, recently held a seminar and issued a joint statement.

The implementation of the law over the past two decades has formed a widely accepted consensus in the international community that red lines on the Taiwan question shall not be crossed, the statement said.

From this anniversary forward, overseas Chinese in the United States will continue to make contributions to China's cause of national reunification and rejuvenation, according to the statement.

On March 15, the All Africa Association for Peaceful Reunification of China issued a joint statement that hails the significance of the law and condemns the separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence" and the external forces supporting them.

Overseas Chinese compatriots in France, Spain, Serbia, Germany, Australia, Japan, Canada, Indonesia and other countries also joined in the commemoration, voicing the common aspiration of Chinese both at home and abroad to oppose "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference and to advance the great cause of national reunification.

