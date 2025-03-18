Military drills in Taiwan Strait serious warning to Taiwan separatist forces: FM

Xinhua) 09:53, March 18, 2025

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that Chinese military drills in the Taiwan Strait are a resolute response to foreign connivance and support to "Taiwan independence," and a serious warning to Taiwan separatist forces.

She said China's military actions are necessary, legal, and justified measures to defend national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

Mao made the remarks during a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a media query. According to reports, the Chinese military conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait on Monday. It is believed that the drills were related to recent changes on the U.S. State Department's website regarding Taiwan policy, as well as the actions of "Taiwan independence" forces.

Mao recently said that the U.S. side has taken a series of wrong actions in regard to the Taiwan question. In particular, the United States deleted the literal expression that reflected the one-China principle and that did not support "Taiwan independence" on the website of the U.S. Department of State, which indicates wrong signals to Taiwan separatist forces.

Mao reiterated that the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, and the one-China principle is the fundamental basis of China-U.S. relations.

"Mishandling of the Taiwan question will shake the very foundation of China-U.S. relations," Mao said, adding that separatism for "Taiwan independence" is as incompatible with peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait as fire with water, and that containing China with the Taiwan question will only lead to self-harm.

Mao Ning urged the United States to fulfill commitments made by past U.S. administrations on the Taiwan question, cease provocative actions that cross red lines, and handle Taiwan-related questions with greater caution to avoid causing further serious damage to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and to China-U.S. relations.

