Home>>
Lai Ching-te's 17 strategies expose true nature of terror, dictatorship: mainland spokesperson
(Xinhua) 14:37, March 26, 2025
BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's 17 strategies lay bare his vile character, which is against peace, dialogue, democracy and humanity, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Lai's words and actions are aimed at inciting opposition to and confrontation with the mainland, and obstructing exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.
"He just wants to wield political terror and impose dictatorship on the island," Chen told reporters at a press conference in Beijing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland launches online platform to report "Taiwan independence" activities
- Hong Kong, Macao, overseas compatriots commemorate 20th anniversary of Anti-Secession Law
- Complete reunification of China is inevitable: Chinese foreign ministry
- Military drills in Taiwan Strait serious warning to Taiwan separatist forces: FM
- Mainland warns stern punishment for Taiwan's cyberattackers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.