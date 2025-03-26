Lai Ching-te's 17 strategies expose true nature of terror, dictatorship: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:37, March 26, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's 17 strategies lay bare his vile character, which is against peace, dialogue, democracy and humanity, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Lai's words and actions are aimed at inciting opposition to and confrontation with the mainland, and obstructing exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

"He just wants to wield political terror and impose dictatorship on the island," Chen told reporters at a press conference in Beijing.

