Mainland spokesperson reaffirms commitment to implementing Anti-Secession Law

Xinhua) 08:11, March 27, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to earnestly implementing the Anti-Secession Law and enriching and improving the legal system for punishing secessionist activities.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, also vowed efforts to resolutely continue thwarting all attempts by "Taiwan independence" separatists, combating foreign interference and advancing the cause of national reunification.

Chen made the remarks in response to a media query regarding attention within Taiwan on mainland's punishing "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities in accordance with the law.

He noted that 20 years of practice since the promulgation of the Anti-Secession Law have fully demonstrated its effectiveness in deterring "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, curbing external interference, maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, promoting the development of cross-Strait relations, and advancing the reunification of the motherland.

Chen pointed out that the Anti-Secession Law clearly stipulates that the state may adopt non-peaceful means and other necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity should "Taiwan independence" separatist forces cause Taiwan's secession under any name or by any means, or should major incidents leading to Taiwan's secession occur, or should the possibilities for peaceful reunification be completely exhausted.

"This draws an insurmountable red line for 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces," he added.

