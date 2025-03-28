Home>>
J-16 multi-role fighter jet take off for training
(China Military Online) 09:09, March 28, 2025
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxies on the runway to get ready for take-off for a flight training exercise on March 3, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Xinwei)
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off for a flight training exercise on March 3, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Xinwei)
A pilot assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force gesticulates at the ground crew members in his J-16 multi-role fighter jet during a flight training exercise on March 3, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Xinwei)
