PLA exercises resolute punishment for "Taiwan independence" provocations: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:33, April 01, 2025

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The military exercises of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command around Taiwan Island serve as a resolute punishment for Lai Ching-te authorities' blatant "Taiwan independence" provocations, said a mainland spokesperson on Tuesday.

The exercises are also a stern warning to separatist forces attempting to undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait, and a necessary action to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Zhu Fenglian, a State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson.

"'Taiwan independence' means war, and pursuing 'Taiwan independence' means pushing the people of Taiwan into a perilous situation," Zhu said.

Zhu stressed the mainland's rock-solid determination and unshakable capability to resolve the Taiwan question and achieve national reunification.

The mainland will neither tolerate nor leave any room for activities seeking "Taiwan independence," she said.

The PLA announced earlier on Tuesday that its Eastern Theater Command has started to conduct joint exercises around Taiwan Island, organizing army, navy, air and rocket forces to close in on the island from multiple directions.

