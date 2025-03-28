Prominent Taiwan scholars condemn political persecution by Lai Ching-te, DPP authorities

Xinhua) 13:24, March 28, 2025

TAIPEI, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 75 scholars in China's Taiwan region have issued a joint statement condemning political persecution and abuse of power by the island's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, led by Lai Ching-te.

In the statement issued on Wednesday, the scholars, including medical scientist Chen Pei-jer, and Daiwie Fu, an honorary professor with the Institute of Science, Technology and Society at Taiwan-based Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, called for defending democracy, the rule of law, and peace and security in Taiwan, asking the authorities led by Lai to immediately stop their wrongdoing.

The statement came after increased political persecution and online harassment which separatist forces and DPP supporters on the island perpetrated against those who disagree with "Taiwan independence" secessionist views and actions of the DPP and Lai.

In a recent high-profile case, a woman from the mainland who married a man in Taiwan and expressed her support for China's reunification online under the nickname Yaya, had her residence permit in Taiwan revoked by the island's authorities and was forced to leave the island on Tuesday, separating her from her husband and three children.

The case has sparked an outcry across various sectors of Taiwan society, with many speaking out against the abuse of power and misconduct by the DPP authorities.

The joint statement on Wednesday slammed Lai for his continuous demonization of the mainland since taking office, the suppression of dissenting voices within Taiwan, and the implementation of increasingly hostile policies towards the mainland which has led to a deterioration of cross-Strait relations.

It labeled the Lai-led authorities as "the greatest destroyer of democracy and rule of law in Taiwan, and a potential threat to the island's peace and security" -- urging people in Taiwan to stand up and defend "their hard-won democracy and freedom of speech."

It also urged the authorities to immediately implement effective measures to improve cross-Strait relations, maintain a peaceful and stable environment, and ensure that people in Taiwan can live in a free and democratic setting while sharing the prosperity resulting from peaceful development of cross-Strait ties.

Yang Chih-yu, spokeswoman for the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, expressed support for the scholars and voiced concern over the potential online harassment and attacks that these scholars may face.

People from a variety of sectors in Taiwan also voiced dissatisfaction and concern over political provocation and persecution by the authorities there.

An article run by the Taiwan-based United Daily News commented that Taiwan residents are increasingly experiencing an intimidating atmosphere in which they are being punished for their thoughts and speech -- a reality in sharp contradiction with the DPP's self-styled image of seeking democracy and freedom.

A medical worker in Taiwan said on social media that the current tense atmosphere concerning speech in Taiwan is a result of the grip of "a green monster" -- a coalition of the DPP, which often uses the color of green to represent itself in election campaigns, and the authorities, media and internet forces under its control.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)