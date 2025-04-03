Chinese PLA concludes latest joint exercises: spokesperson

Xinhua) April 03, 2025

NANJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command has successfully completed all designated tasks of the joint exercises carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday, said a spokesperson for the theater command.

Senior Colonel Shi Yi said the drills tested the troops' integrated joint operation capabilities.

The troops of the theater command remain on high alert at all times, and will continue to strengthen combat readiness with intensive training to resolutely thwart all separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," said the spokesperson.

