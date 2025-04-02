PLA conducts long-range live-fire drills in waters of East China Sea

April 02, 2025

NANJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said its ground force on Wednesday conducted long-range live-fire drills in waters of the East China Sea according to training plans of the "Strait Thunder-2025A" exercise.

The drills involve precision strikes on simulated targets of key ports and energy facilities, and have achieved desired effects, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the theater command.

