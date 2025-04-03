Defense spokesperson says PLA's drills around Taiwan "legitimate, necessary, reasonable"

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday said that the latest multi-subject drills conducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in waters around the Taiwan Island are completely legitimate, necessary and reasonable.

Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks in response to a relevant query.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command on Tuesday conducted multi-subject drills in waters to the north, south, and east of Taiwan Island.

On Wednesday, the Shandong aircraft carrier task group was deployed to simulate strikes on ground and maritime targets in areas to the east of the island.

In his remarks, Zhang condemned the Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te for recklessly carrying out provocative actions to seek "Taiwan independence," and escalating tensions between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The PLA's drills demonstrated the determination and will to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, serving as a strong deterrent to separatists who intentionally instigate conflicts, Zhang said.

Noting that "Taiwan independence" and peace in the Strait are as irreconcilable as fire and water, Zhang said that those who play with fire will eventually get themselves burned.

"The more provocations they make, the faster they will meet their demise," Zhang said.

The spokesperson also said that certain countries -- if they truly wish for peace and stability in the Strait -- must adhere to the one-China principle and stop sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

The PLA will continue to intensify military training and preparedness, enhance its real combat capabilities to counter secessionist attempts and foreign interference, resolutely crush all "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and firmly advance the process of China's national reunification, Zhang said.

