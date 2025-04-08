Naval vessels conduct replenishment-at-sea

China Military Online) 13:26, April 08, 2025

Comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu (Hull 887), attached to a naval service group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command, steams at sea during a recent maritime maneuver and replenishment training exercise in the South China Sea. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

Comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu (Hull 887) and troopship Nanyun 830, attached to a naval service group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command, conduct astern replenishment-at-sea during a recent maritime maneuver and replenishment training exercise in the South China Sea. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

