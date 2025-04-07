Vehicle-mounted howitzer fires at mock targets

China Military Online) 10:46, April 07, 2025

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to an army regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command spits fire at mock targets during a live-fire shooting drill on March 28, 2025, in a bid to test the troops' training effectiveness. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang jincai)

