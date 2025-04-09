Su-30 fighter jets engage in flight training

China Military Online) 09:39, April 09, 2025

Su-30 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the Chinese PLA Air Force taxi in formation on the runway during a flight training exercise on March 26, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Huang Guotai)

A Su-30 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off in speed during a flight training exercise on March 26, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Huang Guotai)

A Su-30 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise on March 26, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Huang Guotai)

A Su-30 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the Chinese PLA Air Force releases its drag chute to slow down after landing during a flight training exercise on March 26, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Huang Guotai)

A maintenance technician assigned to an aviation brigade of the Chinese PLA Air Force inspects the cockpit of a fighter jet during a flight training exercise on March 26, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Huang Guotai)

