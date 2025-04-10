Chinese military ready to work with Indian side for peace in border areas

Xinhua) 10:05, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday said that the Chinese military stands ready to work with the Indian side to safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media query regarding the future of military relations between the two countries.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and India, Zhang said the two countries, as two ancient civilizations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South, are both in a crucial stage of modernization.

"Being partners of mutual success serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples," he said.

Chinese military stands ready to work with the Indian side to implement the important consensus reached between the two state leaders, strengthen communication and strategic mutual trust, safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas, promote a sound and stable military-to-military relationship, and maintain peace in the region and beyond, added the spokesperson.

