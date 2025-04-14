We Are China

MBT fires smoke bombs

China Military Online) 10:34, April 14, 2025

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army fires smoke bombs to form smoke screen during a live-fire training exercise on March 31, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Huang Zhenyu)

