Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft takes off for training
(China Military Online) 16:23, April 10, 2025
Y-9 medium-lift transport aircraft and Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a regiment with the Chinese PLA Navy take off in succession during a multi-subject flight training exercise on March 24, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)
