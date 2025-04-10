Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft takes off for training

China Military Online) 16:23, April 10, 2025

Y-9 medium-lift transport aircraft and Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a regiment with the Chinese PLA Navy take off in succession during a multi-subject flight training exercise on March 24, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)