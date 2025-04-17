Home>>
Chinese, Egyptian air forces to hold first joint training
(Xinhua) 09:23, April 17, 2025
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Egyptian air forces will conduct a joint training from mid-April to early May in Egypt, according to a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday.
This will mark the first joint training between the two countries' air forces, the statement noted, adding that it is of great significance for advancing practical cooperation and enhancing mutual trust and friendship between the two militaries.
