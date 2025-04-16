Tank spits fire

China Military Online) 10:00, April 16, 2025

A tank attached to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Army fires at the mock target during a live-fire shooting training exercise on March 31, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhao Zhiguo)

Tanks attached to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Army kick up plumes of dust en route to the designated training field during a live-fire shooting training exercise on March 31, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhao Zhiguo)

