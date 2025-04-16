Home>>
Tank spits fire
(China Military Online) 10:00, April 16, 2025
A tank attached to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Army fires at the mock target during a live-fire shooting training exercise on March 31, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhao Zhiguo)
A tank attached to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Army fires at the mock target during a live-fire shooting training exercise on March 31, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhao Zhiguo)
Tanks attached to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Army kick up plumes of dust en route to the designated training field during a live-fire shooting training exercise on March 31, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhao Zhiguo)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.