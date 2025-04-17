Chinese naval escort taskforce conducts combat training in Gulf of Aden

China Military Online) 09:52, April 17, 2025

Comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu (Hull 904) and guided-missile frigate Honghe (Hull 523) attached to the 47th Chinese naval escort taskforce conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea during a multi-subject training exercise in the Gulf of Aden on April 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fan Zheng)

A ship-borne helicopter attached to the 47th Chinese naval escort taskforce lifts off from a naval ship during a multi-subject training exercise in the Gulf of Aden on April 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fan Zheng)

The guided-missile frigate Honghe (Hull 523) attached to the 47th Chinese naval escort taskforce fires jamming bombs during a multi-subject training exercise in the Gulf of Aden on April 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fan Zheng)

