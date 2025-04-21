Naval warships in live-fire shooting training
The Type-054A guided-missile frigate Chenzhou (Hull 552) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires its close-in weapon system at simulated maritime targets during a live-fire shooting training exercise on April 13, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang)
The Type-054A guided-missile frigate Bayannaoer (Hull 551) and Chenzhou (Hull 552) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail toward the designated sea area during a live-fire shooting training exercise on April 13, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang)
The Type-054A guided-missile frigate Chenzhou (Hull 552) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun at simulated maritime targets during a live-fire shooting training exercise on April 13, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang)
Photos
