PLA expels Philippine vessel from waters near China's Huangyan Dao
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China's military has expelled a Philippine naval vessel that illegally intruded into the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao on Sunday, according to a military spokesperson.
Senior Captain Zhao Zhiwei, spokesperson for the navy of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), said that the theater command organized forces to lawfully track, monitor, issue warnings, and expel the Philippine vessel, which entered the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao without authorization from the Chinese government.
The Philippine actions severely violated China's sovereignty and contravened both Chinese law and relevant provisions of international law, Zhao said.
"We sternly warn the Philippines to immediately cease its infringements and provocations; otherwise, it will bear full responsibility for all consequences," he added.
Zhao said forces of the Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times to resolutely defend national sovereignty and security and firmly uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea region.
