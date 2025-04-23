Home>>
Warships conduct replenishment-at-sea
By Li Weichao (China Military Online) 16:44, April 23, 2025
A Z-9 helicopter attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command lands on the comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) during a maritime training exercise in early April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)
Comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) and guided-missile frigate Yancheng (Hull 546) attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea at night during a maritime training exercise in early April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Su-30 fighter jets in combat sortie
- Naval warships in live-fire shooting training
- PLA expels Philippine vessel from waters near China's Huangyan Dao
- Surface-to-air missile systems in multi-subject assessment
- Chinese naval escort taskforce conducts combat training in Gulf of Aden
- Over 30 active Chinese naval vessels to open to public
- Defense spokesperson warns of "unbearable price" for interfering in China's internal affairs
- Chinese, Egyptian air forces to hold first joint training
- Tank spits fire
- Fast attack missile boats in maritime training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.