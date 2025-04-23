Warships conduct replenishment-at-sea

A Z-9 helicopter attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command lands on the comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) during a maritime training exercise in early April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)

Comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) and guided-missile frigate Yancheng (Hull 546) attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea at night during a maritime training exercise in early April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)

