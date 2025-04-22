Home>>
Su-30 fighter jets in combat sortie
(China Military Online) 14:17, April 22, 2025
Su-30 fighter jets attached to a brigade under Chinese PLA Air Force taxi on the runway in formation during a combat sortie on April 7, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Ningning)
Photos
