Su-30 fighter jets in combat sortie

China Military Online) 14:17, April 22, 2025

Su-30 fighter jets attached to a brigade under Chinese PLA Air Force taxi on the runway in formation during a combat sortie on April 7, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Ningning)

