PLA Navy marks its 76th anniversary

Xinhua) 08:14, April 24, 2025

A military band performance is held to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy at the memorial hall of the PLA Navy's birthplace in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 19, 2025. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy marked its 76th anniversary on Wednesday, reaffirming its commitment to becoming a world-class naval force dedicated to safeguarding both national security and global peace. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

An aerial drone photo shows people participating in a naval vessel open day event to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Li Jinbiao/Xinhua)

People participate in a naval vessel open day event to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Ma Yubin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows people participating in a naval vessel open day event to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Ma Yubin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2025 shows a light show marking the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo by Feng Menglong/Xinhua)

An orchestra is held to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2025. (Photo by Huang Yuqiao/Xinhua)

People participate in a naval vessel open day event to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Wang Guangjie/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows people participating in a naval vessel open day event to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Ma Yubin/Xinhua)

Soldiers participate in a ceremony to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 23, 2025. (Photo by Shi Weikang/Xinhua)

Soldiers participate in a ceremony to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 23, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yuanfang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows people participating in a naval vessel open day event to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in east China's Shanghai, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Ding Liang/Xinhua)

Soldiers participate in a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 23, 2025. (Photo by Wang Guangjie/Xinhua)

