Navigator Meeting of Beijing Xiangshan Forum to be held

Xinhua) 16:05, April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural Navigator Meeting of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum will be held in the Chinese capital from April 28 to 30, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

The meeting will be themed "Opportunities and Challenges Facing Global Security," Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a regular press conference.

Over 200 defense officials, experts, scholars and media representatives from more than 30 countries and international organizations will attend the event, he added.

The meeting will include multilateral seminars and dialogues with an aim to contribute insights to global security governance, the spokesperson said.

