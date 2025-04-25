MND solemnly warns the DPP: Those who solicit US support for “Taiwan Independence” will be abandoned as a useless pawn

China Military Online) 08:21, April 25, 2025

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: According to reports from Taiwan media, the US side sent a retired four-star army general, who was also a former commander of US Forces Korea, to serve as the senior observer for the war games of this year's Han Kuang Exercise. In addition, the war games revealed five potential patterns of joint operations between Taiwan and the US in wartime. May I have your comment on this?

Zhang Xiaogang: We firmly oppose any form of military collusion between the US and Taiwan. To embolden and support "Taiwan independence" separatists is to ruin peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Those who do that will get burned for playing with fire, and taste the bitter fruit of their own doing. We urge the US side to stop stirring up troubles on the Taiwan question, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiqués, and deliver on its promise of not supporting "Taiwan independence". We solemnly warn the DPP authorities that those who solicit US support for "Taiwan independence" will be stabbed in the back, and be abandoned as a useless pawn.

