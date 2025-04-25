Home>>
China to promote high-quality development of military relations with Malaysia: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 11:12, April 25, 2025
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said China is willing to promote the high-standard and high-quality development of military relations with Malaysia.
Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a regular press conference that the Chinese side is committed to further strengthening high-level exchanges and deepening strategic mutual trust with the Malaysian side.
The two militaries are expected to further expand cooperation in joint exercises and training, maritime security, and multilateral coordination, he added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
