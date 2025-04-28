Chinese, Egyptian fighter jets conduct joint training

A J-10C fighter jet attached to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and an Egyptian MiG-29 fighter jet fly in formation during the China-Egypt "Eagles of Civilization 2025" joint air force training on April 19, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hongchun)

A YY-20 tanker aircraft attached to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force takes off during the China-Egypt "Eagles of Civilization 2025" joint air force training on April 19, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hongchun)

