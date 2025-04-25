China, Cambodia always stand by each other: Chinese defense ministry
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Cambodia are ironclad friends who have always stood by each other through changing international circumstances, upholding trust, mutual support and shared progress, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Thursday.
Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a regular press conference that the Chinese military is committed to elevating its relations with Cambodia to a new level.
He noted that China is ready to work with Cambodia to make good use of the newly established "2+2" strategic dialogue mechanism between the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries.
The Chinese military is also willing to expand practical cooperation with the Cambodian side in areas such as education and training, joint exercises and drills, military medicine and health services, and equipment and technological exchange, Zhang said.
