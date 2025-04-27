J-10 fighter jets in 24-hour fight
A J-10 fighter jet attached to the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off from the runway and flies to the designated airspace for a round-the-clock flight training exercise aimed at beefing up the pilots' combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxies down the runway after completing the round-the-clock flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxies out from the hangar for a round-the-clock flight training exercise aimed at beefing up the pilots' combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A bird-driving soldier assigned to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force uses a bird deterrence system to prevent bird strikes prior to a night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
