PLA conducts routine patrols in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:50, April 30, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted routine patrols in the South China Sea on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

Tian Junli, the command's spokesperson, said the Philippines has repeatedly provoked incidents at sea and colluded with non-regional countries to stage so-called "joint patrols."

He stated that the Southern Theater Command's naval and air forces maintained close tracking and monitoring of these activities throughout the process.

Tian emphasized that troops of the Southern Theater Command remain on high alert, vowing to resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea.

