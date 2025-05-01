Chinese PLA Guard of Honor attends Vietnam's 50th anniversary of south liberation parade

Xinhua) 09:15, May 01, 2025

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 30 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Vietnam's Ministry of National Defense, the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) participated in a military parade here on Wednesday, celebrating Vietnam's 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

As the Chinese formation entered the parade ground, the Vietnamese audience rose to their feet and greeted them with enthusiastic applause.

"I was deeply impressed by the Chinese soldiers' dignified appearance and movements. I feel proud of the comradeship and brotherhood between Vietnam and China," said a Vietnamese audience Pham Thi Hue after the parade.

This marks the first time for the PLA's Guard of Honor to be invited to participate in a military parade in Vietnam. Troops from the Vietnamese army, navy and air force, police forces, as well as foreign military formations participated in the parade.

