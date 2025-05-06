Rehearsal for Victory Day military parade held in Moscow

Xinhua) 11:10, May 06, 2025

Aircraft fly in formation over Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Aircraft fly in formation over Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2025. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) participate in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Moscow, Russia, May 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

