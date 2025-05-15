Anti-aircraft gun systems blaze away

China Military Online) 13:44, May 15, 2025

PGZ-09 dual 35mm tracked self-propelled anti-aircraft gun systems (SPAAG) attached to an air-defense unit with a combined-arms regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver in smoke, kicking off a cloud of dust, during a live-fire training exercise in early May 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Feng Kesheng)

A PGZ-09 dual 35mm tracked self-propelled anti-aircraft gun system (SPAAG) attached to an air-defense unit with a combined-arms regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires at targets during a live-fire air defense training exercise in early May 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Feng Kesheng)

