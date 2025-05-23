Soldiers practice bayonet fighting skills

China Military Online) 08:34, May 23, 2025

Soldiers assigned to an air force unit under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command practice bayonet fighting skills in pairs on May 8 to hone their vigilance, defense, and emergency response capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhu Yunlong)

