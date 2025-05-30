Chinese military delegation to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

Xinhua) 10:23, May 30, 2025

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from the National Defense University of the Chinese People's Liberation Army will attend the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore upon invitation, China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday.

The delegation will also visit relevant Singaporean military and civilian institutions, ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said at a press conference.

When asked about the Chinese delegation's bilateral meeting agenda and possible meetings with U.S. counterparts during the dialogue, Zhang said that details would be disclosed in due course.

He said that China attaches importance to its military relations with the United States and remains open to communication at all levels.

"We hope the U.S. side will earnestly respect China's core interests and major concerns, meet China halfway, and promote the healthy, stable development of bilateral military relations," Zhang told reporters.

The Shangri-La Dialogue will run from May 30 to June 1.

