J-10 fighter jet taxis on the runway

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command prepares to climb onto a J-10 fighter jet during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Da, Xiao Rui)

A bird-driving soldier assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command uses a bird deterrence system to prevent bird strikes prior to a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Da, Xiao Rui)

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command take off in formation during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Da, Xiao Rui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Da, Xiao Rui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to the designated airspace during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Da, Xiao Rui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command pops a drag parachute to slow down on the runway during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Da, Xiao Rui)

