Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles steam in formation
(China Military Online) 10:51, May 29, 2025
Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army maneuver at high speed during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Xiao Zubin)
Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army steam in formation during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Xiao Zubin)
Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army sail in formation towards the beachhead during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Xiao Zubin)
