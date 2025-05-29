Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles steam in formation

China Military Online) 10:51, May 29, 2025

Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army maneuver at high speed during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Xiao Zubin)

Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army steam in formation during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Xiao Zubin)

Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army sail in formation towards the beachhead during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Xiao Zubin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)